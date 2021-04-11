The Angels announced Sunday that Fowler suffered an ACL tear in his left knee after exiting Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. He's expected to undergo season-ending surgery at a later date.

Initially diagnosed with a left knee contusion, Fowler's injury was later clarified as a sprain when the Angels placed him on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Follow-up tests apparently revealed ligament damage, which will require a procedure that will sideline Fowler for around 6-to-9 months. In addition to spelling an end to Fowler's season, the injury could also end the 35-year-old's time as an everyday payer in the majors. Los Angeles will have Juan Lagares fill in for Fowler in right field in Sunday's series finale with the Blue Jays, but expect the Angels to eventually add competition at the position.