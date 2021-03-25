An independent arbiter ruled Wednesday that the Angels are to be granted another option year on Peters, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

According to the ruling, Peters' 1.2 innings of big-league action during the abbreviated 2020 campaign should not count toward one of his three option years. As such, the left-hander can be moved freely between the majors and the minors without being subjected to waivers if he is placed back on the 40-man roster at some point during the campaign. Peters is expected to open the season in the minors.