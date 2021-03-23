Peters (back) is listed as an available bullpen option Tuesday for the Angels' Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Peters' inclusion on the lineup card doesn't mean that he'll be used in relief behind starter Andrew Heaney, but it implies he came out of his most recent Cactus League appearance Saturday against the Athletics without issue. Prior to that outing, Peters had been sidelined for more than two weeks due to back spasms, but he looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of season. After being outrighted off the Angels' 40-man roster shortly before spring training, Peters is likely ticketed for the Triple-A Salt Lake rotation to begin the 2021 campaign.