Peters is considered day-to-day with back spasms, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The issue doesn't sound too serious, and Peters should still have enough time to build up for Opening Day if he gets back on the mound soon. He was designated for assignment in early February, however, so his chances of breaking camp with the team are low.
