Peters is being stretched out as a starter and could compete for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Peters started 12 of the 17 games in which he pitched last season, so he is a logical option for a back-end rotation spot in the wake of the elbow injury that will sideline Griffin Canning at the start of the season. Still, the Angels have a number of options available to plug in to the rotation, so Peters is far from a lock for the role. While the southpaw struggled with a 5.38 ERA last season, he has fared well this spring, allowing one run in 7.1 innings while striking out six batters.