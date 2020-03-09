Angels' Dillon Peters: Being stretched out in spring
Peters is being stretched out as a starter and could compete for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Peters started 12 of the 17 games in which he pitched last season, so he is a logical option for a back-end rotation spot in the wake of the elbow injury that will sideline Griffin Canning at the start of the season. Still, the Angels have a number of options available to plug in to the rotation, so Peters is far from a lock for the role. While the southpaw struggled with a 5.38 ERA last season, he has fared well this spring, allowing one run in 7.1 innings while striking out six batters.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...