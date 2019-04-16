Angels' Dillon Peters: Called up by Angels
Peters has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Tuesday's game against Texas, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Peters started one game for the Bees prior to being promoted, tossing 5.1 scoreless frames while striking out one and walking one. Despite serving as a starter in the minor leagues, he'll be used in a bullpen role with the Angels.
