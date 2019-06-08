Peters was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Saturday's game versus the Mariners, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Peters has made three appearances out of the bullpen for the Angels this season, but Saturday's spot start will be his first of the season. The 26-year-old has eight starts with Salt Lake and has a 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB through 39.1 innings.