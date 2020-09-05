Peters will serve as the 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Peters will provide an extra arm for the Angels during Saturday's twin bill but should return to the alternate training site following the two games. The southpaw has yet to appear in the majors in 2020.
