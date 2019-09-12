Peters (3-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over three innings as the Angels were downed 4-3 by Cleveland. He struck out only one.

Four of the five hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including homers by Francisco LIndor and Carlos Santana, and the Angels couldn't climb out of the early hole Peters had dug. He hasn't been able to complete five innings in four of his last five starts, and Peters will carry a 4.83 ERA and 48:21 K:BB through 59.2 innings into his next outing Sept. 18, on the road against the Yankees.