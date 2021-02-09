Peters was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Peters was booted from the 40-man roster to make room for the acquisition of Aaron Slegers, who was sent to the Angels earlier in the evening in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. The lefty had a rough showing in his lone big-league appearance of the 2020 season, surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks while fanning two over one inning.