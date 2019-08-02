Angels' Dillon Peters: Draws another start
Peters is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Indians.
Peters re-entered the rotation last weekend for a home start versus Baltimore but didn't impress, working only four innings and giving up five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks. Despite the underwhelming outing, Peters will get another chance to start with the Angels still requiring a replacement in the rotation for the injured Andrew Heaney (shoulder).
