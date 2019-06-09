Peters (1-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out four over 5.2 innings in a 12-3 win over the Mariners.

Peters took the mound in place of Noe Ramirez in the second inning and received plenty of run support from the Angels' bats. The solid performance gives Peters a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through four appearances spanning 8.2 innings this season. The 26-year-old is most likely to work out of the bullpen while in the majors.