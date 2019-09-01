Angels' Dillon Peters: Fans six in no-decision
Peters pitched 6.1 innings Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out six in a 10-4 win over the Red Sox.
Peters was on the hook for the loss until the Angels rallied for seven runs in the eighth inning to bail out the starter. In six August starts, Peters pitched to a 1-2 record and 4.67 ERA over 34.2 innings. He has a 4.13 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 52.1 innings overall this season. The southpaw will face the Athletics on the road Thursday for his next start.
