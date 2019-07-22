Peters (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings while earning the win Sunday against the Mariners, allowing four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Making his first start since Jun. 8, Peters scattered baserunners effectively and allowed just one extra-base hit. He perhaps could've gone deeper into the game if not for an elevated pitch count, but it was still an effective outing nonetheless. Peters could have earned himself another opportunity in the starting rotation, but he'll likely be on a short leash until he flashes some consistency.