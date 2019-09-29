Peters (4-4) gave up seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two through 3.1 innings to take the loss against the Astros on Sunday.

Peters was hit early and often as he allowed three home runs in the disastrous start. It was a rough finish for the 27-year-old, as he posted a 8.91 ERA and an 11:11 K:BB in his final five starts. Peters finishes the season with a 5.38 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 72 innings.