The Marlins will trade Peters to the Angles in exchange for Tyler Stevens, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Peters was recently designated for assignment by Miami earlier this week as part of the crunch to make room for younger prospects on the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft deadline. He is expected to serve as rotation depth for Los Angeles and could begin the year at the Triple-A level since he's got a couple minor-league options remaining. Across seven game (five starts) for the Marlins in 2018, he logged a 7.16 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with a 17:15 K:BB in 27.2 innings.