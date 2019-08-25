Angels' Dillon Peters: Hurt by long ball
Peters (3-2) took the loss Saturday at Houston after surrendering five runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. He had two walks and two strikeouts.
Peters served up a two-run homer to Michael Brantley and a three-run homer to Alex Bregman before being pulled during the fifth inning. The 26-year-old has given up 10 runs (nine earned) in his last two outings, and he'll look to get back on track versus the Red Sox next weekend.
