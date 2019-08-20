Peters lasted four innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Monday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits, striking out three and walking four as the Angels eventually fell 8-7 in extra innings.

Peters had tossed three quality starts in a row coming into the contest, but he saw that come to an end against the Rangers, as he struggled with his efficiency en route to throwing 106 pitches over just four frames. The left-hander now sports a 3.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 41.1 innings on the season.