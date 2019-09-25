Angels' Dillon Peters: Nabs fourth win
Peters (4-3) got the win against the Athletics on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one in the Angels' 3-2 victory.
The 27-year-old gave up a two-run homer to Khris Davis in the fourth inning, but turned in a solid outing aside from that on his way to his fourth win of the year. The outing gives Peters a 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 53:24 K:BB in 2019. He's scheduled to make one more start before the end of the regular season, which is scheduled for a Sunday home matchup against the Astros.
