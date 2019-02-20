Peters is scheduled to start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Peters, who was claimed off waivers by the Angels earlier in the offseason, will open up spring action for his new team. The southpaw is expected to serve as rotation depth in 2019 after struggling across seven appearances (five starts) for the Marlins in 2018 (7.16 ERA and 17:15 K:BB in 27.2 innings).

