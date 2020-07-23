Peters (oblique) is not included on the Angels' 30-man roster.
Peters missed all of summer camp while dealing with an oblique issue, so his exclusion from the active roster is no surprise. The 27-year-old is likely to be part of the big-league bullpen at some point this season, though it is unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the club.
