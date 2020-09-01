Peters (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the Angels' alternate training site Tuesday.
Peters has been dealing with an oblique issue since the end of June but is now healthy. He'll remain at the alternate training site and could be an option to fill in as a starter if needed, but it's unclear whether he's been able to ramp back up to a full workload.
