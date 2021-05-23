site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Dillon Peters: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Peters was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Peters had his contract selected Wednesday and didn't make an appearance during his three days in the majors. Junior Guerra (groin) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
