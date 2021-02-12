Peters cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to the minors.

Peters will still be in big-league camp but will now be there as a non-roster invitee, presumably making it tougher for him to win a roster spot. The lefty hasn't done much in 132.2 career innings at the highest level, struggling to a 5.83 ERA while striking out just 16.7 percent of opposing batters.

