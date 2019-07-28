Peters went four innings Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision in the 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

Peters was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start the game, but he turned in his worst outing of the year. The 26-year-old was spared the loss when Shohei Ohtani hit a game-tying home run in the third inning, and Peters exited after one more frame with the game tied at five. The southpaw has a 4.58 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 17.2 innings this season, with two of his six appearances coming as starts. If he remains in the majors, he lines up for a road start versus the Indians on Friday.