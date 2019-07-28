Angels' Dillon Peters: Pummeled in spot start
Peters went four innings Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision in the 8-7 loss to the Orioles.
Peters was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start the game, but he turned in his worst outing of the year. The 26-year-old was spared the loss when Shohei Ohtani hit a game-tying home run in the third inning, and Peters exited after one more frame with the game tied at five. The southpaw has a 4.58 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 17.2 innings this season, with two of his six appearances coming as starts. If he remains in the majors, he lines up for a road start versus the Indians on Friday.
