Angels' Dillon Peters: Recalled ahead of Sunday's start
Peters was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to his start Sunday against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old southpaw has a 6.47 ERA in 57 innings at Triple-A and has given up four earned runs in 8.2 innings in the majors. He threw five innings in his most recent start, so he will be able to log a starter's workload, but he is still a pretty risky streaming option, given his lack of notable success against upper-level hitting.
