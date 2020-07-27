Peters (oblique) reported to the Angels' alternate training site Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
After missing all of camp with an oblique issue, Peters reported to the team's alternate training site to rehab as he attempts to get back into game shape. The southpaw is expected to join the major-league bullpen at some point, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to play in regular season games. Peters made 17 appearances (12 starts) for the Angels last season, recording a 5.38 ERA and 55:26 K:BB over 72 innings.
