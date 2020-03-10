Peters was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against Seattle due to a sprained ankle, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Peters reportedly suffered the injury while walking down the stairs Friday. He's part of a crowded battle for a spot in the back of the Angels' rotation but isn't necessarily a favorite, as he posted a 5.38 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in 72 innings last season. Any significant time lost to this ankle issue will hurt his chances still further.