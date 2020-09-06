The Angels optioned Peters to their alternate training site Sunday.
Peters was called up to the big club ahead of Saturday's doubleheader with the Astros. He ended up getting the start for the second game of the twin bill and struggled over 1.2 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits, two of which were home runs. Peters could be back up with the big club the next time the Angels require an extra starting pitcher.
