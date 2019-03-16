Peters was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Peters was never more than a long shot at best to break camp in the Angels' rotation. Even with Andrew Heaney's availability now in doubt due to elbow irritation, Peters is no longer involved in the competition. It may take an injury or two more for him to get his chance.

