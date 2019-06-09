The Angels optioned Peters to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Peters worked as the primary pitcher in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Mariners and limited the opposition to three runs on seven hits and no walks over 5.2 innings. Despite his solid showing, Peters won't stick around with the big club since the Angels are get by with a four-man rotation during the upcoming week due to Wednesday's off day.

More News
Our Latest Stories