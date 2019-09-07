Angels' Dillon Peters: Shaky in no-decision
Peters didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the White Sox, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out three.
The lefty threw only 54 of 88 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and Peters was headed for his third loss until the Angels staged a late comeback. He'll take a 4.45 ERA and 47:18 K:BB through 56.2 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against Cleveland.
