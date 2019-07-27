Peters was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Saturday's game against the Orioles, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels have yet to announce a corresponding roster move, but it will have to involve a player going to the injured list, as Peters was sent to the minors less than 10 days ago (Tuesday). The lefty performed well in his most recent spot start for the big club, firing five scoreless innings while striking out four and earning the win against the Mariners last weekend.