Angels' Dillon Peters: Solid in win
Peters (3-1) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Pirates to two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.
Peters got off to a tough start with shaky command, issuing a leadoff walk and hitting the next two batters with a pitch before surrendering a pair of runs in the first inning. The southpaw soon settled into a better groove, holding the Pirates scoreless the rest of the way. The 26-year-old, who was coming off a season-high, eight-strikeout outing against the Red Sox, certainly has the potential to continue making a major impact on the Angels rotation. He now owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB over nine appearances (four starts) and will look for his next win during a road matchup against the Rangers on Monday.
