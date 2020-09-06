Peters didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Angels and the Astros. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits -- including two home runs -- while fanning two across 1.2 innings.

Peters was called up for the twin bill but didn't leave a good impression, recording just five outs before giving way to the bullpen. He only served as the extra man for the doubleheader and is unlikely to return to the MLB roster based on how he looked Saturday, in what was his first appearance of the 2020 MLB season.