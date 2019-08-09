Peters (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk across six innings while earning the loss Thursday against the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

Two swings of the bat accounted for all the major damage against Peters, including a two-run home run from Sam Travis in the second inning and a solo shot from Sandy Leon in the fifth. Otherwise, he pitched quite well, tying his career high in strikeouts while turning in a quality start. Peters' second straight strong outing lowered his ERA to 3.45 heading into next week's home matchup against the Pirates.