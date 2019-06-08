Peters won't start Saturday's game against Seattle as previously reported but will instead follow opener Noe Ramirez, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The decision is a marginal boost to Peters' fantasy value for the night, as he'll avoid the toughest part of the Mariners' order at least once and will be eligible for a win even if he doesn't last five innings. Expectations should still be modest for the 26-year-old, who owns a career 5.95 ERA and a 48:37 K:BB in 62 major-league innings.