Peters will be recalled to start Sunday against Seattle, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Peters will fill in for Andrew Heaney, who landed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation Saturday. It's not clear whether he'll be pitching for the chance to remain in the rotation. He owns a poor 6.47 ERA in 57 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake this season but has a respectable 4.15 ERA in 8.2 innings at the big-league level.