Leone picked up the save Tuesday against the Giants. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over two innings.

Leone was picked up by the Halos at the beginning of August via trade and converted on his first save opportunity of the season. While he's expected to remain a middle reliever moving forward, Leone owns a 1.80 ERA and a 19:6 K:BB over his last 15 appearances (15 innings), and he could be a name to monitor for high-leverage work if Carlos Estevez's struggles persist.