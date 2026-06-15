Angels' Donovan Walton: Swats first homer in loss

Walton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run before being pinch hit for in the eighth inning of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Walton drew the start at designated hitter and came through with his first homer of the season in a lefty-lefty matchup against Ian Seymour in the fifth inning. The infielder has received sporadic playing time, but he has generally been productive when called upon in a small sample size. Walton is hitting .296 with a .759 OPS, five extra-base hits, four RBI and nine runs scored across 58 plate appearances in 2026.