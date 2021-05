Butera was traded from the Rangers to the Angels on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

Butera had been stuck as organizational depth in Texas. He may return to that role in Los Angeles soon, but he's needed on active roster for now with Max Stassi dealing with a concussion. He'll likely back up Kurt Suzuki until Stassi is ready to return. Jack Kruger, who's currently filling that role, was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.