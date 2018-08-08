Angels' D'Shawn Knowles: Blistering start with Orem

Knowles, 17, is 10-for-21 with two doubles, a triple, six strikeouts and a walk in five games since being promoted to the Pioneer League.

He hit .301 with an impressive 27:15 K:BB in 30 games in the AZL, which would have qualified as an excellent pro debut, but he is now off to a red-hot start with the Orem Owlz, despite being the youngest player in the Pioneer League. His dynasty-league stock continues to soar, and it's worth noting that while he is only 7-for-13 on stolen-base attempts, he has plus-plus speed that should result in more success on the bases once he hones his craft.