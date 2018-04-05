Angels' Dustin Ackley: Signs minors deal with Angels
Ackley signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Ackley is back with the Angels after spending all of the 2017 season with their Triple-A affiliate. The former 2nd overall pick will report to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he hit .261/.340/.376 across 116 games last year. He'll serve as organizational depth.
