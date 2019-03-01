Angels' Dustin Garneau: Belts grand slam
Garneau went 1-for-2 with a grand slam in Thursday's 10-6 loss to the Rangers.
Garneau clubbed a grand slam to open up the scoring for the Angels in the sixth inning. He's 3-for-6 in the early going, and although he's likely a long shot to break camp with the big-league club, he could find himself in a battle for a roster spot if he continues to play at a high level.
More News
-
Angels' Dustin Garneau: Inks deal with Angels•
-
White Sox's Dustin Garneau: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Dustin Garneau: Sent back to minors•
-
White Sox's Dustin Garneau: Recalled from Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Dustin Garneau: Picked up by White Sox•
-
Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...