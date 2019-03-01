Garneau went 1-for-2 with a grand slam in Thursday's 10-6 loss to the Rangers.

Garneau clubbed a grand slam to open up the scoring for the Angels in the sixth inning. He's 3-for-6 in the early going, and although he's likely a long shot to break camp with the big-league club, he could find himself in a battle for a roster spot if he continues to play at a high level.

More News
Our Latest Stories