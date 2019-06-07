Angels' Dustin Garneau: Dropped from 40-man roster
Garneau was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
This move was expected, as the Angels needed to open up a roster spot for the return of Kevan Smith (concussion) from the 7-day injured list. Garneau played the hero Wednesday night by hitting a game-winning double, and he went 4-for-16 with an RBI over seven games during his stint in the big leagues.
