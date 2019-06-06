Garneau went 1-for-1 with a walk-off double in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the A's.

After the Angels chipped away to come back from a six-run deficit, they lost the lead in the eighth and tied it again in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and Brian Goodwin on second, Garneau popped a walk-off ground-rule double to score Goodwin and lift the Angels to victory. The 31-year-old joined the Angels on May 22 from Triple-A Salt Lake after Kevan Smith landed on the concussion injured list. He'll continue to serve as the backup catcher behind Jonathan Lucroy for the time being. In his limited plate appearances, Garneau is hitting .333/.556/.417 through six games.