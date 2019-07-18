Garneau went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

Garneau hit his first homer as a member of the Angels, a solo shot off Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning. The long ball was his first since August 29, 2017. The 31-year-old catcher also swatted an RBI double in the ninth to cap off a successful night at the plate. Through 47 at-bats, Garneau is hitting .277/.404/.404 with three doubles, nine runs scored and Wednesday's round tripper.