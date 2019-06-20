Garneau's contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth Thursday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kevan Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hand metacarpal sprain, so Garneau will serve as the backup catcher going forward. He has a career .198 average in 302 MLB plate appearances.

