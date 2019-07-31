Angels' Dustin Garneau: Removed from 40-man roster
Garneau was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday.
Garneau is no longer needed with Jonathan Lucroy back from his concussion and broken nose. He's recorded a respectable enough .232/.346/.362 in 28 games this season.
