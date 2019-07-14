Garneau will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

With Jonathan Lucroy (concussion/nose) expected to remain on the shelf through around mid-August, Garneau will likely work in a timeshare with Kevan Smith behind the dish. Smith, who returned from a hand injury of his own coming out of the All-Star break, was behind the dish Saturday, while Garneau received the nod in the series opener and finale. The lack of an overwhelming share of the catcher starts limits the appeal of both Garneau and Smith mostly to AL-only leagues.